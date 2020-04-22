Kremlin denies reports about "shouting match" between Putin and Saudi Crown Prince

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied media reports that the telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, which took place in early March, had grown into "a shouting match."

"No. This is not true," the Kremlin spokesman told TASS.

Earlier, the Middle East Eye publication reported citing its own sources that Putin and the Saudi Crown Prince had a very personal phone conversation shortly before the OPEC+ meeting in early March. During that talk the Saudi Crown Prince threatened Putin to unleash a price war on the world oil market if Russia did not cut oil production.

"They shouted at each other. Putin refused the ultimatum and the call ended badly," Middle East Eye wrote citing a Saudi official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

At the ministerial meeting of the OPEC+ in early March the parties failed to agree on a revision of the current agreement on limiting oil production. As a result, on April 1, that OPEC+ deal ceased to be effective.