Number of coronavirus-related deaths in the Netherlands exceeds 3,000

THE HAGUE, April 15. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus-associated deaths in the Netherlands has exceeded 3,000, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said on Wednesday.

As follows from its statistics, as many as 28,153 people have been tested coronavirus-positive, with the daily growth being 734. As many as 3,134 patients have died, including 189 in the past 24 hours.

Both the morbidity and mortality rates have been stable in the past three weeks.

"The figures for the last few days are still in line with the impression that COVID-19 spreading slower than if no measures had been taken," the institute said. "Since not all COVID-19 patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated in the report."

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in the Netherlands on February 27 and the first coronavirus-associated death was reported on March 6.

The country’s government has taken a number of measures to curb the infection spread. Thus, people are strongly advised not to go outside and shift to work from home if possible. All educational, cultural and recreational establishments, as well as cafes, bars, restaurants, barber’s shops, sauna baths, and beauty parlors are closed until April 28. All public events are banned until June 1. While outside, people are prohibited to flock in groups of more than three, except families, and are required to keep a social distance of 1.5 meters. Those who don’t comply with these recommendations may face a fine of 400 euro for individuals and 4,000 euro for companies.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 126,800 deaths have been reported.