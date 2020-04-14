Coronavirus cases in Ukraine reach 3,372

KIEV, April 14. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine has grown by 270 in the past twenty-four hours to 3,372, Ukraine’s Health Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"A total of 3,372 COVID-19 coronavirus disease cases have been registered in Ukraine, of which 98 are lethal while 119 patients have recovered. A total of 270 new cases have been registered in the past twenty-four hours," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian Health Ministry reported 325 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 266 on Sunday and 308 on Saturday.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maxim Stepanov told a news briefing that the number of COVID-19 cases among medics had grown by 64. Previously, 530 medical staff were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The health minister said there were fatalities among them but did not give the number, saying that the state would render assistance to the families of the deceased.

As the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported, there have been no new coronavirus cases among servicemen over the past twenty-four hours. Earlier, 19 service members were diagnosed with the illness, of whom one person recovered and one died.

Coronavirus cases have now been registered already in all the Ukrainian regions. The largest number of infections has been identified in Kiev (551 people) and also in the Chernovtsy Region in southwestern Ukraine (546).

Ukraine registered the first coronavirus case on March 3 in the Chernovtsy Region. The Ukrainian authorities have imposed a quarantine and declared a state of emergency, which will last at least until April 24. According to Ukrainian media reports, the authorities of some cities are considering imposing a curfew.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,920,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 119,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 453,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.