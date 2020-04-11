Nearly 1,800 coronavirus confirmed in Egypt — health ministry

CAIRO, April 10. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Egypt has reached 1,794, and 17 people died from COVID-19 in the country in the past day, Egypt's health ministry reported on Friday.

"As of Friday, 95 new coronavirus cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 1,794. So far, 384 people recovered," the ministry said. "The death toll grew by 17 in the past day, and the total number of fatalities reached 135," the ministry added.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 95,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 357,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.