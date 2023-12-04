Industry roadmap calls for Russia to create full-cycle optical fiber production by 2030

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Plans are in place to create a full production cycle for all grades of optical fiber by 2030, according to the Russian government’s communications industry strategy covering the period up to 2035, as posted on a government website.

"Phase one of the strategy’s implementation (in 2023-2030) calls for: <…> creating in Russia a full production cycle for manufacturing all grades of optical fiber, including molds for the extrusion of optical fiber for trunk line land-based and subsea communications lines, landline broadband access to the Internet, and a gradual transition from wired Internet access to the use of fiber-optic communications lines," the document reads.

The plans up until 2030 also call for a transition to using Russian telecom equipment included in a single register of Russian radio electronic products in all communications networks, creating a regulatory framework for the use of domestically certified Russian cryptographic information security equipment for protecting promising communications networks, and the improvement of radio frequency spectrum management mechanisms.