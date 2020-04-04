First coronavirus case confirmed on Falkland Islands

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. /TASS/. The first coronavirus case has been confirmed on the Falkland Islands, the government said on Friday on its official Twitter account.

"A case of coronavirus COVID19 has been confirmed in the Falklands Islands. An inpatient in the Falklands hospital who is in isolation has tested positive for the virus," the government said adding that "the patient was admitted from the Mount Pleasant Complex on 31 March with a range of COVID19 like symptoms."

The UK authorities earlier sent a medical cargo to the Falkland Islands to fight against the coronavirus spread.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.