Knauf plans to keep staff after German management stepping down

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Russian unit of the Germany-based Knauf Group, the world’s largest manufacturer of construction materials, plans to continue normal functioning after the business transfer for governance by the local management, head of corporate communications of Knauf Russia and Belarus region Leonid Los told TASS.

"All Knauf group businesses in Russia continue their normal operations, supporting seamless activities and performance of obligations towards supplies and clients in full scope. All employees continue working in businesses," he said.

Knauf is working in Russia for more than two years in the "autonomous governance regime" and has sufficient resources and competence to continue operations, Los noted.

German Knauf said on April 22 that it plans to transfer the Russian business to the local management "in the light of current developments" after more than thirty years of operations in Russia. The deal requires an approval from Russian authorities.