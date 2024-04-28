Slovak PM says will always stand for peaceful settlement of conflict in Ukraine

BRATISLAVA, April 28. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that he will always insist on a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine and an immediate ceasefire.

"I will always prefer a peaceful solution and a ceasefire at any cost," he said in an interview with the Joj24 television channel.

According to the Slovak prime minister, military assistance to Kiev is not a solution. It will only protract the conflict and entail more casualties. The money allocated by the West to sponsor military aid to Ukraine will be wasted, he said.

Apart from that, Fico voiced criticism about the initiative of Slovak civic activists who have raised some four million euro to provide military assistance to Kiev.

The Fico government that came to power after the September parliamentary elections has refused to provide weapons and munitions to Ukraine opting for comprehensive humanitarian assistance.