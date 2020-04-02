Over 1,300 coronavirus cases confirmed in Mexico, death toll climbs to 37

MEXICO CITY, April 2. /TASS/. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico has increased by 163 in the past day and reached 1,378, chief epidemiologist at the Mexican Health Ministry Jose Luis Alomia told a press conference on Wednesday.

"The total number of confirmed cases reached 1,378," Alomia said adding that the death toll increased by 8 and reached 37.

The first case of novel coronavirus was confirmed in Mexico on February 28. On March 30, the Mexican authorities declared a state of emergency in the healthcare system over the coronavirus outbreak.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia.