First coronavirus patient dies in Moscow region

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The first coronavirus patient has died in the Moscow region. The woman suffered from diabetes, cardio-vascular diseases and had cardiac infarction, the regional coronavirus response taskforce said on Monday.

"A 65-year old woman with confirmed coronavirus infection has died in the Moscow region. She was taken to hospital with double pneumonia. She also suffered from diabetes, cardio-vascular diseases and had a heart attack in 2019," it said.

Despite doctors’ efforts, the woman died from complications of numerous chronic diseases, it added.

On March 29, Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin and Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyev issued decrees extending the high coronavirus alert regime. Thus, self-isolation requirements were extended to all people regardless of their age. People are required to stay at home and can go outside only for emergency medical assistance, to go to work, to visit a nearest food store, to dispose garbage and to walk a dog within 100 meters from the house.

As of March 30, a total of 1,836 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. Sixty-six patients have recovered. According to data as of 12:00 Moscow time, nine patients died. Later in the day, coronavirus-associated deaths were reported from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and the Vladimir region. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (1,226). The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from 160 countries. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.