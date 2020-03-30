Lavrov, Pompeo discuss coronavirus situation, results of G20 summit

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Problems related to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the implementation of the Group of Twenty summit’s resolutions were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"On March 30, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo at the initiative of the American side. In furtherance of the telephone conversation between the Russian and US presidents [Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump] earlier in the day, the two top diplomats continued the exchange of opinions on the situation in the world provoked by the coronavirus pandemic. The sides reiterated their commitment to promote the implementation of the resolutions of the Group of Twenty summit that was held in the videoconference regime on March 26," the ministry said.

Apart from that, the two top diplomats discussed the situation in the sphere of strategic stability and peaceful settlement in Syria. "The sides touched upon other issues of the international agenda, including the situation in the sphere of strategic stability and Syrian settlement, as well as other problems of bilateral relations," the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, had a long telephone conversation. The topics included issues of coronavirus pandemic response and the situation on the oil market. The presidents agreed to continue personal contacts.