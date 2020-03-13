Ukraine reports first death from coronavirus

KIEV, March 13. /TASS/. The first death from the novel coronavirus has been reported in Ukraine, the press service of the Ukrainian Health Ministry informed on Friday.

"The first death of a person infected with the coronavirus has been documented in Ukraine. A 71-year-old woman from the Zhitomir Region, who was taken to hospital on March 12 and diagnosed with COVID-19 on the outcomes of lab tests, has died," the message informed.

Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister Viktor Liashko confirmed her death during a press briefing on Friday. "Unpleasant news: unfortunately, the woman who was hospitalized yesterday in the Zhitomir Region has died," he said.