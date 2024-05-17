Putin says discussed Olympic truce issue with Chinese leader Xi Jinping

HARBIN, May 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he discussed the issue of instituting an Olympic truce ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Asked by a TASS correspondent whether French President Emmanuel Macron’s previously voiced initiative on the matter was raised at the Russian president’s meeting with Xi Jinping, Putin answered in the affirmative.

"Yes, Xi Jinping told me about it, we have discussed this issue, we touched upon it," Putin said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said at talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris earlier this month that Beijing supported the initiative of the Olympic truce for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.

The tradition of the Olympic Truce goes back to 8th century BC in ancient Greece, when all athletes and relevant persons were guaranteed safe arrival, access and participation during the Games. The International Olympic Committee officially revived the tradition in 1992 and the following year the UN General Assembly supported the move.