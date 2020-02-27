First novel coronavirus case confirmed in Georgia

TBILISI, February 27. /TASS/. On February 26, doctors confirmed that a Georgian national had contracted the novel coronavirus, the country’s Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze told an emergency briefing on Wednesday.

"A Georgian national, who had arrived in the country from Iran via Azerbaijan, has been diagnosed with the virus. The patient has been taken to an infectious diseases hospital [in Tbilisi]," Tikaradze said. A test carried out by the Richard Lugar Center for Public Health Research confirmed that he had contracted the novel coronavirus, the minister noted.

The health minister stressed that there were no reasons to panic since the patient was placed in an isolated ward at the hospital, and there were minimum chances that the virus would spread from the medical facility. She assured that the country’s authorities were able to defeat the virus.