Russia, Turkey, Iran working to agree on date for Syria summit

ANKARA, February 20. /TASS/. Turkish, Russian and Iranian representatives are working on coordinating the date for a trilateral summit on the Syrian settlement process, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry informed TASS on Thursday.

"The parties are working to agree on the date for the summit. As soon as an agreement between the three countries is reached, the date of the summit will be announced to the public," the Turkish Foreign Ministry stressed.

Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov earlier told TASS that a trilateral Russian-Iranian-Turkish summit could be held in Tehran in early March, if the Turkish leadership agreed.

The previous, the fifth in a row, trilateral meeting between the presidents of the countries acting as guarantors of the Astana process to promote a peaceful settlement in Syria took place in Ankara in September 2019. The three countries also maintain contacts as part of the high-level meetings on Syria in Nur-Sultan. The last such meeting was held on December 10-11, 2019.