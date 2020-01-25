Turkish earthquake death toll rises to 14 — authorities

ANKARA, January 25. /TASS/. At least 14 people were killed in Friday’s 6.8-magnitude earthquake in eastern Turkey, the country’s department for emergency situations and natural disasters said on Saturday.

According to the agency, eight people died in the province of Elazig and six - in the adjacent province of Malatya. At least 47 people were injured.

The Turkish department for emergency situations and natural disasters said the quake was followed by at least 35 aftershocks with magnitudes ranging between 2.5 and 5.4. The disaster struck at 20:55 local time, at the depth of 10 km. Its epicenter was located in the eastern province of Elazig with a population of about 400,000 people. The tremor was felt in adjacent Turkish provinces, as well as in Israel, Iraq and Syria.