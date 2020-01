ANKARA, January 24. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday at joint conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a meeting on Syria involving the Russian, Turkish and French leaders in Ankara may be held in the first quarter of 2020.

"We also promised to continue such a meeting we had with the presidents of Russia and France. Most probably, it will take place in the first quarter of this year," she said.