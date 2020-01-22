Iran may withdraw from nuclear deal, says chief president’s staff

TEHRAN, January 22. /TASS/. Tehran stays ready to take resolute steps, including withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, in case Europe submits the case about Iran’s alleged breaches of the deal to the United Nations Security Council, the Iranian presidential chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi said on Wednesday.

"If this happens [the file is submitted to the UN Security Council - TASS], we will take tougher decisions such as leaving the nuclear deal," Vaezi said quoted as saying by ISNA news agency.

Apart from that, Vaezi pointed out that "Tehran’s relations with Washington are different from its relations with Riyadh."

"Saudi Arabia is our neighbor and an Islamic country, while Iran’s policy has always been to have a good relationship with the regional nations," he noted. According to the official, "if the two counties resolve their problems, the entire Middle East will benefit."

The future of the Iranian nuclear deal was called in question after the United States’ unilateral withdrawal on May 8, 2018 and Washington’s unilateral oil export sanctions against Tehran. Iran argues that all other participants, Europeans in the first place, ignore some of their own obligations in the economic sphere, thus making the deal in its current shape senseless. In this connection, Iran began suspending some of its commitments related to the enrichment of uranium and research activities.