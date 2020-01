CAIRO, January 21. /TASS/. At least seven people were killed and 25 more injured in a blast in Sudan's capital Khartoum late Monday, Baj News portal reported.

According to the news portal, an improvised explosive device went off in a residential building in Khartoum's Shegla neighborhood during a wedding ceremony.

Police have arrived at the scene, the area has been cordoned off, and the investigation is underway.