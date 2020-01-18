Germany to involve Sarraj, Haftar to Libyan summit after summary document approved

BERLIN, January 18. /TASS/. The German side is considering the option of involving the Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Khalifa Haftar and the head of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj to the work of the international conference on the Libyan issue in Berlin after the remaining participants approve the final document, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Saturday.

The organizers do not rule out that Sarraj and Haftar will remain at their hotels during the main discussions, the publication said. It is suggested that they will be involved in discussing the document only after the remaining participants of the summit approve the final version of communique.

Initially the participation of Haftar and Sarraj in the summit in Berlin was not planned, though Germany changed its decision after "Russia and other players insisted on that," Der Spiegel said.

Germany plans to hold an international conference on the Libyan crisis settlement in Berlin on January 19. The event will involve representatives of a number of countries, including heads of Russia, Algeria, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, China, the US, Turkey, and France.

Press service of the Kremlin reported earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin would arrive in Berlin.