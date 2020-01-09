Trump’s bid for new Iran nuke deal unlikely to gain international support, says expert

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s gamble to urge other countries to abandon the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program and hammer out a new deal will hardly garner their support, Ivan Timofeev, Program Director of the Valdai Discussion Club and Director of Programs at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), told TASS on Thursday.

"The chances of a new comprehensive deal on Iran, which Washington has been zealously promoting, are slim," he noted. "Besides, it is unlikely to enlist the support of other countries for this plan."

"No one has ever seen the new US-proposed plan," the expert added.