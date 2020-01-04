Iran announces right to self-defense in letter to UN

UN, January 4. /TASS/. Iran can exercise the right to self-defense, Iran’s Permanent Representative in UN Majid Takht Ravanchi said in the letter to the UN Secretary-General and the UN Security Council regarding the kill of General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq, with a copy available with TASS.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves all of its rights under international law to take necessary measures in this regard, in particular in exercising its inherent rights to self-defense," the diplomat said.

The US "is fighting those who combat terrorism" instead of the declared goal of fighting against terrorism, the document says. Such behavior "seriously undermines regional and global effects in combating international terrorism," the diplomat noted.

"This extremely provocative move was aimed at escalating tensions" in the region. Takht Ravanchi said. "The United States shall bear full responsibility for all consequences," he added.

The Pentagon confirmed on Friday that a missile strike near the Baghdad airport killed the head of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani. The operation was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump, the statement said.