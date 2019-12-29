Ukraine hands over all prisoners to Donbass republics in prisoner swap.
Serbian church warns Montenegrin authorities about backlash from new religious law
In the early hours of Friday, Montenegro’s parliament passed a controversial law on freedom of religion and the legal status of religious communities amid mass protests throughout the country
Rokot rocket with satellites launched from Plesetsk cosmodrome
The Rokot carrier rocket carries the Gonets-M communication satellite and a military satellite of the Russian Defense Ministry
Russian schoolgirl receives Labrador puppy as a gift from Putin
The 12-year-old girl studies at a specialized school for children with disabilities
Russian military police enter rear base in Syria’s Tal Samin as US forces leave
Tal Samin is located 26 km north of Raqqa, the former capital of the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia)
Russia demonstrates Avangard hypersonic missile system to US
It was done for the purpose of keeping the New START Treaty viable and effective, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
First regiment of Avangard hypersonic missile systems goes on combat duty in Russia
The new weapon was unveiled by Putin on March 1 last year
Russian Army boosts its combat potential in 2019, defense chief says
The share of new and upgraded armament has risen to 68.2%, according to Sergei Shoigu
Putin slams proponent of monument to Hitler for expelling Jews as ‘scum, anti-Semitic pig’
The Russian leader said that Poland’s ambassador to Nazi Germany "shared Hitler’s anti-Semitic sentiment"
Press review: Erdogan gunning for Libyan intervention and Israel braces for war with Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, December 27
Denmark permit on Nord Stream 2 does not cover use of specific vessels — DEA
The permit covers the laying of the main line, according to the agency’s representative
Twelve people killed in plane crash in Kazakhstan
The Bek Air plane en route from Almaty to Nur-Sultan crashed shortly after takeoff
Kazakh leader ratifies protocol amending lease deal on Baikonur launch pad
According to the relevant Senate committee, the protocol provides for the return of 11,600 hectares of land by the Russian Federation leased from Kazakhstan
Russia signs 39 agreements on military cooperation in last years
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said that Moscow signed agreements on military cooperation with the countries in the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America
Putin signs law on minimum wage hike to $195 starting 2020
Currently the minimum wage amount is $181.8
Putin prefers to celebrate New Year with family and friends — Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a lot of time off
Stalin, unlike Europe’s leaders, did not disgrace himself by meeting with Hitler — Putin
The Russian president noted that the archive documents contain frank evaluations of the events of the time of Nazism
Expert says US trying to impose religious freedom law on Montenegro
The pundit pointed to the fact that the former US senator who was "very active" in deepening the church rift in Ukraine visited Montenegro prior to the bill being endorsed
Series production of MC-21 jets to start in 2020
The plane is currently undergoing trials and will be certified in Russia in 2020
Russian Northern Fleet’s commander points to increased NATO activities in Arctic
Alexander Moiseyev said that the military political situation within the boundaries of the fleet’s responsibility is stable and controlled
First stage of Vostochny spaceport construction in Russian Far East 30% fulfilled
The Vostochny spaceport in the Amur Region in the Russian Far East is the first national civilian space center
US beefs up naval presence near Russia’s easternmost Chukotka peninsula - command
Chief of Staff of Russia’s North-Eastern Joint Command Mikhail Bilichenko noted that the US Armed Forces displayed activity in that area before but this was routine operational combat training
Control system failure behind Russian fifth-generation Su-57’s crash in Far East — sources
A Su-57 fighter aircraft crashed during a test flight in Komsomolsk-on-Amur 111 km from the home airfield
Oil prices may start to grow again after 2020 — Russia's Energy Ministry
According to the draft Russian Energy Strategy, "the growth of global demand for oil will slow down after 2025 and possibly reach its peak before the 2030s"
Syrian troops liberate Al-Halba in southeastern Idlib — agency
According to the agency, the town was completely liberated from terrorists
Su-57 fighter jet went into downward spiral before crash in Russia’s Far East - source
The source said that it was after the control system had failed
Russian ambassador explains to Poland Moscow's position in discussion over WWII
Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry over the discussion that followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements about the Polish ambassador to Nazi Germany before the Second World War
Russia sends three ships to joint drills with China and Iran
The joint Russian-Chinese-Iranian naval drills will be held on December 27-30 in the Gulf of Oman
Ukrainian government approves amicable agreement with Gazprom
Justice Minister Denys Maliuska has been authorized to sign the agreement
Turkey is likely to purchase another batch of S-400 — Russian deputy PM
Air defense systems, aircraft and some types of equipment for ground troops are sales leaders, according to the high-ranking official
Informational pressure on Russian army increasing lately — deputy defense minister
Russian First Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov said that "media and communications have become a sphere of very serious confrontation"
Uniper eyes opportunities to quickly complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Earlier, the Swiss company Allseas, which is laying pipes for Nord Stream 2, suspended operations and removed all vessels from the construction area in the Baltic Sea due to the threat of US sanctions
Mikhelson tops list of Russian billionaires, whose fortunes grew most in 10 years — Forbes
Forbes noted that the entrepreneurs on the list are the beneficiaries of large metallurgical, chemical and oil and gas companies
Nord Stream 2 can be completed in several months without foreign contractors — top brass
Switzerland-based Allseas, pipe-laying company for Nord Stream 2 reported earlier suspension of pipelay activities until regulatory, technical and environmental clarifications come from the relevant US authority
Ural Airlines plane makes successful emergency landing at Yekaterinburg airport
There were 149 passengers onboard the plane
Defense contractor delivers over 20 strike helicopters to Russian troops in 2019
According to Rostec director, the corporation fully meets the Defense Ministry's needs for modern combat helicopters
Estonia vows not to ‘give into pressure’ over Russia's Sputnik news agency uproar
Earlier on Thursday, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said that Russia will take reciprocal measures if the Estonian authorities continue the same policy toward Sputnik journalists
Press review: US waiting for Kim’s Christmas ‘gift’ and Russia eyes de-dollarizing Ecuador
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 25
Russia developing air defense systems based on new physical principles
The weapons based on these principles include laser and microwave guns, sonic weapons and others
Beluga whales released in Russia’s Far East adapt successfully — activists
Sightings of whales are quite frequent, they are always seen in groups
Nord Stream should not concern US, it is a "European matter" — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project "does not concern anyone except for the countries involved in the project geographically or financially"
Press review: Who won the ‘Phase One’ trade deal and Turkey talks Syria, Libya with Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, December 26
