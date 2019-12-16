Another Russian journalist denied entry to Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. NTV reporter Alexei Chebotarev has been denied entry to Ukraine as he "failed to state" the purpose of his visit, NTV said in a statement on its website on Monday.

"A third NTV correspondent has been denied entry to Ukraine. This time, it was Alexei Chebotarev. He failed to state the purpose of his visit to Ukraine," the statement reads.