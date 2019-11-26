Zelensky calls relations with Russia ‘very challenging’

"We have a very challenging situation with Russia," Zelensky told reporters at a joint briefing with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid in Tallinn. "We have launched dialogue [with Russia]," the Ukrainian president said. "Truly speaking, it will begin at the Normandy meeting of the four leaders (Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France)."

Zelensky recalled that he had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. "We discussed that this year is ending and we need to agree on signing a new long-term gas deal. This is a priority for us. This is vital for the entire Europe’s energy security."

The Normandy Four group is due to hold a summit in Paris on December 9.