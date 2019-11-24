IRGC commander says riots in Iran were part of plot neutralized in 48 hours

TEHERAN, November 24. /TASS/. The recent riots in Iran were part of plot that was neutralized within 48 hours, Lieutenant Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Ali Fadavi said on Sunday.

Fars News Agency quoted him as saying that it had been "a big Plot that collapsed in 48 hours." He did not say however who had been behind the riots.

Protests hit a number of cities across Iran after a government regulation was published on November 15 on doubling fuel prices from 15,000 rials ($0.09) to 30,000 rials ($0.2) per liter. A discount price for fuel for those who have quotas also grew by 50% (to 15,000 rials). Under the new rules, car owners can buy up to 60 liters of petrol per month at this price, while bikers can purchase 25 liters. Taxi drivers will have a quota of 400 liters.

The protesters clashed with police, setting on fire bank offices and petrol stations. Riots were reported in a hundred of Iranian settlements. According to local and Western media reports, between 12 and 30 people were killed and dozens of others were injured. The Iranian authorities shut off the Internet in the country, allowing access only to certain online services.