IS terrorists were among Iranian protest leaders, authorities say

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Members of several terror groups, including the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia), were among the most active participants of riots that hit Iran in the past days, Press TV reported on Sunday, citing Governor of Kermanshah Province Hooshang Bazvand.

"Adherents of terror groups were identified among those who instigated riots," the governor said. These individuals were linked to the Islamic State and the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (recognized as terror group in Iran).

The governor explained that the protest leaders attacked police and ordinary citizens, inflicting serious damage to public order and many businesses in the province. The members of these terrorist groups have been arrested and will be held accountable, he noted.

Protests hit a number of cities across Iran after a government regulation was published on November 15 on doubling fuel prices from 15,000 rials ($0.09) to 30,000 rials ($0.2) per liter. A discount price for fuel for those who have quotas also grew 50% (to 15,000 rials). Under the new rules, car owners can buy up to 60 liters of petrol per month at this price, while bikers can purchase 25 liters. Taxi drivers will have a quota of 400 liters.

The protesters clashed with police, setting on fire bank offices and petrol stations. Riots were reported in a hundred of Iranian settlements. According to local and Western media reports, between 12 and 30 people were killed and dozens of others were injured. The Iranian authorities shut off the Internet in the country, allowing access only to certain online services.