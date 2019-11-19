UAE wants easing of tensions in Persian Gulf, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates expresses interest in easing of tensions in the Persian Gulf and is studying Russian proposals in this regard, Russian Ambassador to the UAE Sergei Kuznetsov said in an interview with TASS.

"Our Emirati friends are interested with us in easing of the tensions in the Persian Gulf. They are carefully studying the corresponding Russian proposals as part of our strategy aimed at establishing a framework to launch equal dialogue between countries in order to ensure stability and security in this region of strategic importance," he said.

According to Kuznetsov, the main point is that Russia’s partners in the UAE "understand the dangers of artificially instigating tensions in the Persian Gulf fraught with unpredictable ramifications."

The diplomat underlined that Russia lately had managed to significantly strengthen its positions in the Middle East "as a reliable partner who advances independent foreign policy based on non-interference in domestic affairs and strict adherence to principles of international law." "Russia is regarded by Arab states as a power striving to preserve stability and resolve conflicts peacefully," he added.