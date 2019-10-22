Bolivian president leading election race, says Electoral Organ

BUENOS AIRES, October 22. /TASS/. Bolivian President Evo Morales is leading in the presidential election with an almost 10% gap, according to the data released by the Plurinational Electoral Organ on Monday after 95.01% of the votes were counted.

A total of 46.41% of Bolivians cast their votes for Morales, while 37.07% supported his primary rival, ex-President Carlos Mesa. The Christian Democratic party candidat Chi Hyun Chung is the third with 8.82% of the votes.

Bolivia’s national legislation stipulates that to secure victory in the first round candidates need to rack up more than 50% of the votes or 40% on the condition that the gap between that candidate and their closest opponent is at least 10%. Should no candidate achieve this result, the runoff will take place on December 15.