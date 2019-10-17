EU, London reach Brexit deal

BRUSSELS, October 17. /TASS/. The EU and British negotiators have been engaged in the two-day intensive talks and have reached an agreement "on a revised Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland and on a revised Political Declaration", which will make up the deal on UK’s exit from the EU, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said via Twitter on Thursday.
"Where there is a will, there is a deal - we have one," he added.