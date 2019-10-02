UN to take measures at Russian request after US visa issues

"We have now received an official letter from the Russian Federation regarding visa issues. We received the letter, we will study it and we'll take whatever action is appropriate from the Secretariat," he said.

UNITED NATIONS, October 2. /TASS/. The United Nations is studying Moscow’s official letter explaining issues with obtaining US visas and will take necessary measures, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric told TASS on Wednesday.

Dujarric also commented on the proposal to move meetings of the UN General Assembly First Committee (on disarmament and international security matters) away from New York to another UN office. "I'm not aware and I didn't see any official correspondence regarding moving the committee. But obviously any shift in the location of the work of General Assembly committee will be a decision taken by member states," he pointed out.

Earlier, ten members of the Russian delegation, including Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s (upper house) Foreign Affairs Committee, Senator Konstantin Kosachev, who were supposed to take part in the annual session of the UN General Assembly were not issued US visas and could not travel to New York. Kosachev told TASS that the documents had been in the US embassy for almost two months then, but had failed to be processed by the scheduled departure.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the Russian side is proposing holding UNGA First Committee meetings away from the US as a response to Washington’s failure to issue visas to Russian delegates. Earlier, he also underlined that "the UN Secretariat’s reaction (to the Russian delegation’s visa problems - TASS) could have been much clearer.".