EAEU must work towards establishing Greater Eurasian Partnership, says Putin

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) needs to establish close ties with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to benefit the Greater Eurasian Partnership, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"For a long time, the EAEU has expanded fruitful cooperation with the dynamic economies of the Asian-Pacific Region. We need to continue establishing close ties between the EAEU, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and ASEAN, to work towards the Greater Eurasian Partnership," he said.

Putin added that trade-economic relations between the EAEU and China play a special role in this process, noting that on October 1, China is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China. "On behalf of Russia, I would like to congratulate our Chinese friends on this date. We are confident that the agreement on cooperation with China that will soon come into force will be a step towards joining our integration processes within the EAEU with the Chinese initiative "One Belt One Road," the president added.

He reminded that on October 23-24, the Russia-Africa summit would take place for the first time in Sochi. "The Eurasian Economic Commission plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the African Union Commission, aimed to develop multilateral cooperation between the five (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia - TASS) with the states of the African continent," the Russian president informed.