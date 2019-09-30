Ukraine’s former president is summoned to take lie detector test Tuesday

"The polygraph test is due tomorrow," the news agency UNIAN quotes the institute’s spokesperson as saying. "The test has been set. We cannot say anything else apart from that."

KIEV, September 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s former president, Pyotr Poroshenko, has been summoned for a lie detector test due on October 1, the Kiev Research Institute of Forensic Expertise said on Monday.

It remains unknown whether Poroshenko will appear at the institute for questioning. The details of the procedure can be disclosed only with permission from the investigators.

In August 2019, Ukraine’s National Bureau of Investigation said a court in Kiev had issued permission to question the former president using a polygraph. The permission was granted within the framework of the probe into a criminal case over Poroshenko’s suspected tax evasion during the sale of the television channel Pryamoi. Poroshenko has already been questioned as a witness in this case. The National Bureau of Investigation Director Roman Truba said afterwards that a polygraph test would follow. Poroshenko stated he was prepared to undergo the procedure although he distrusted the Bureau.

A dozen criminal cases have been opened against Poroshenko since his loss in the presidential election last spring. He is suspected of high treason, abuse of office, legalization of criminal incomes, tax evasion and attempts to usurp power. Also, he is being tried over what is described as illegal appointment of Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers in 2016 when there was no ruling majority in parliament.