NATO Secretary General to attend session of UN General Assembly

BRUSSELS, September 20. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will take part in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, the NATO press service informed on Friday.

"The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will travel to New York from Monday 23 September through Thursday 26 September 2019 to attend the High-level Week of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly," the statement informed.

"The Secretary General will take part in the opening of the General Debate on Tuesday 24 September. He will also meet with several world leaders and high-level officials," the press service continued.

The statement added that Stoltenberg would visit the United States Military Academy West Point on September 25 and deliver a speech at Columbia University on September 26.

The upcoming session of the UN General Assembly will take place from September 24 to September 30.