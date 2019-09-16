Russia, Turkey, Iran to continue efforts to remove tension in Syria’s Idlib, said Putin

ANKARA, September 16. /TASS/. Russia, Turkey and Iran have agreed to continue efforts to remove tension in Syria’s Idlib, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday after talks with his Turksih and Iranian counterparts, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Rassan Rouhani.

"Naturally, we discussed in detail problems of anti-terrorism efforts in Syria. Apparently, of major concern is the situation in the Idlib zone, which is actually controlled by radical groups affiliated with Al Qaeda," he said.

"Of course, we cannot put up with it. So, we agreed with Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Rouhani to continue joint efforts in the interests of complete removal of tension in Idlib," he stressed.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier that there are no plans for a joint trilateral military operation of Russia, Turkey and Iran in Idlib.

"No," he said in response to a question on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement on additional steps to fight terrorists in Idlib supposes a joint military operation in the region.

Peskov explained that these steps suppose "raising the efficiency [of the fight against terrorists]." "The thing is that a significant part of Idlib is under the control of terrorist groups recognized as such by the UN Security Council. The ceasefire does not cover terrorist organizations, the fight against them will continue," the spokesman said.