Iran nuclear deal still viable, no alternative to it, says Putin

ANKARA, September 16. /TASS/. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, is still viable, despite the United States’ withdrawal from it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday after talks with his Turksih and Iranian counterparts, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Rassan Rouhani.

He said that his bilateral meeting with the Iranian president on the sidelines of the trilateral summit had focused on the efforts to keep the JCPOA in place. "We think that the plan of action, despite the United States’ withdrawal from it, is still viable. Other participants in the deal share this point of view," he said, adding that "there is no reasonable alternative to this agreement."

"Russia is doing its utmost to ensure full implementation of the JCPOA," Putin stressed.