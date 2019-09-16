Putin says splitting Syria into spheres of influence is unacceptable

ANKARA, September 16. /TASS/. Splitting Syria into different zones of influence is unacceptable, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the trilateral summit on Syria in Ankara.

"Naturally, we are worried about the state of affairs in northeastern Syria. Security issues in this region, like in any other parts of Syria, should be resolved exclusively based on principles of preserving sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said. "We support the idea that it is unacceptable to split Syria into spheres of influence," the Russian leader added.

Earlier, Turkey said that it was holding talks with the US to create a security zone in northeastern Syria, where armed Kurdish units are active.