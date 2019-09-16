Syrian constitutional committee fully formed, says Putin

ANKARA, September 16. /TASS/. The Syrian Constitutional Committee is fully formed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the trilateral summit on Syria in Ankara with Iranian and Turkish leaders.

"The Syrian National Dialogue Congress held in Sochi in 2018 on Russia’s initiative played an important role (in political regulation in Syria - TASS). On its outcomes, a decision was made to form the Constitutional Committee, whose aim is to develop the parameters for Syria’s future structure of the state. Now, we have to launch its activity in Geneva, especially now that all committee’s members have been selected," Putin said.