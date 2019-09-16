Russian, Finnish diplomats discuss nuclear disarmament, Syria and Iran

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov has discussed Russia-EU relations, nuclear disarmament, situation in Syria and Iran with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Secretary of State for the Finnish Foreign Ministry Matti Anttonen, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed on Monday.

"During the discussion of the international agenda, they have considered the issues of Russia-EU relations, taking into account Finland’s chairmanship at the EU Council in the second half of 2019. Among other issues discussed are nuclear disarmament, situation in Ukraine, Syria, on the Korean Peninsula and around Iran," the ministry stated.

"A substantive exchange of opinions took place on the current issues of Russian-Finnish relations, namely, the schedule for upcoming political contacts. Both sides stated their satisfaction with the steady development of bilateral cooperation, first and foremost, in the trade-economic and environmental spheres, the reinforcement of inter-regional and border ties and direct contacts between citizens," the ministry noted.

The sides also discussed Russian-Finnish cooperation within regional organizations in northern Europe and the Arctic, the ministry added.