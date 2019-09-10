Moldova’s top diplomat to visit Moscow to restore intergovernmental ties

CHISINAU, September 10. /TASS/. New Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicolae Popescu will visit Moscow on September 11 to restore relations at the government level, which were effectively frozen under Prime Minister Pavel Filip, the Foreign Ministry’s press service reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

"During the visit, the minister will discuss specific ways of mending bilateral relations, as well as restoring political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation," the press service said, adding that Popescu was expected to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and members of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament).

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said that talks between Lavrov and Popescu were scheduled to be held on September 11. According to Zakharova, the parties will have to update the agenda of bilateral relations in accordance with the principles enshrined in the 2001 Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation. The two ministers are also expected to exchange views on pressing bilateral and global issues.

In March 2017, the Moldovan prime minister imposed a ban on officials’ visits to Russia. Due to that, there were no contacts between the two countries’ ministries for two years. Relations with Russia were maintained by President Igor Dodon and his supporters from among the lawmakers from Moldova’s Party of Socialists. The new Cabinet led by Maia Sandu lifted that ban.