Senior Russian diplomat, Saudi envoy discuss preparations for Putin’s visit to Riyadh

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Saudi Ambassador to Russia Raed bin Khaled Qrimli have discussed the issues of strengthening bilateral cooperation. They also highlighted preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia’s capital, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Monday.

"[The two sides] discussed pressing issues related to strengthening multifaceted Russian-Saudi cooperation with an emphasis on preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to Riyadh scheduled for October 2019," the ministry said.

The parties also hashed over the key Middle Eastern agenda, specifically, efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was initiated by the Saudi diplomat.

Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov earlier said that Putin planned to pay a visit to Saudi Arabia in October 2019.