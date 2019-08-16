Greenland open for business with US, but not for sale — Foreign Ministry

"We are open for business, but we're not for sale," Reuters quoted the statement received from Greenland's Foreign Minister Ane Lone Bagger.

TASS, August 16. /TASS/. Greenland’s Foreign Ministry has said on Friday that the island is ready to do business with the US, but rejects the idea of purchase, the agency commented on the reports that US President Donald Trump is showing interest in buying Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Trump, who is paying an official visit to Denmark on September 2-3, shared his interest with his aides whether the US should try purchase Greenland. The article says that some of his aides supported the idea, saying that such a step could be economically expedient. Others close to the presidents are certain that such an initiative could never succeed. The newspaper suggests that Trump’s aides were particularly discussing whether Washington could boost its military presence in the Arctic by purchasing Greenland in light of the president’s ideas.

The article points out that last year Trump asked those close to him to pay attention to the fact that Denmark was facing financial difficulties because Greenland is a part of the Kingdom. The US leader also then posed a question to his aides whether they thought Washington should try buying this territory.

Danish politicians were flabbergasted by the news, regarding them as a far-fetched joke.