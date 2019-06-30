North Korean side of DMZ closed for tourists - agency

TASS, June 30. The Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) from the North Korean side has been closed for tourists a few hours before this area is expected to be visited by the US President Donald Trump, Agence France-Presse news agency reported on Sunday.

Earlier, the American leader, who is paying an official visit to South Korea, said that he believes that the North Korean representatives would like to meet him during his trip to the DMZ on the South Korean side. President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in is expected to join him.

Agence France-Presse points out that the DMZ was closed off from the North Korean side on Sunday, citing Koryo Tours company, which organizes trips to North Korean for westerners. The agency writes that it happened amid expectations that the buffer zone between the two Koreas can be visited by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to meet Trump.

Earlier, Donald Trump wrote that he would like to meet Kim Jong-un during his visit to the DMZ. "If Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!"

After that, the Korean Central News Agency published a statement of Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, who announced that Pyongyang is positive about the US President’s proposal.

However, The White House issued Trump’s schedule is not showing a meeting with the North Korean leader.