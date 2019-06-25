Austria’s Supreme Court backs extradition of Ukrainian businessman to US

VIENNA, June 25. /TASS/. The Supreme Court of Austria approved extradition of Ukrainian businessman Dmitry Firtash to the United States, TASS reports from the court room of the Palace of Justice in Vienna.

The United States charges Firtash with bribery of officials for the purpose of obtaining a titanium supply contract for Boeing.

The final decision is to be taken by the Austrian Minister of Justice.

Firtash case in Austria

Firtash is in Vienna since 2014 and cannot leave the country because of legal proceedings. The Supreme District Court of Vienna approved extradition of Firtash in February 2017 but the businessman’s defense counsels appealed against this decision to the Supreme Court. Defense counsels noted that their client may face a disproportionately severe punishment and a politically motivated verdict in the United States. The Supreme Court of Austria ruled later that consideration of the petition was suspended for an indefinite period because the Austrian justice awaited the decision of the European Court, which had also received the complaint. Firtash is currently out on bail of 125 mln euro.