Lebanon, Iraq support Russia’s efforts on stabilizing Syria situation, says Russian envoy

BEIRUT, June 19. /TASS/. The leadership of Lebanon and Iraq supports Russia’s efforts on stabilizing the situation in Syria and in the Middle East, Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told TASS on Wednesday.

"The talks in Beirut and Baghdad have been held in a benevolent and friendly atmosphere," he noted. "The Lebanese and the Iraqi commend the efforts made by Russia in recent years to maintain the unity of Syria, their neighbor country."

According to the diplomat, during the talks with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, "it was clearly stated that without Russia and its significant role, the situation in the region would have been completely different."

"The Lebanese and the Iraqi have reaffirmed their interest in the continued Russian efforts on Syrian regulation," Lavrentyev stressed. "The attitude of both countries’ leadership regarding Russia is very positive. At the same time, as it was stated during the talks, both Beirut and Baghdad want to maintain their partnership with the USA and the West, without undermining their relations with Russia."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian envoy has invited the Lebanese delegation to act as observers in the Astana talks on Syria. The Russian delegation arrived in Beirut from Baghdad, where it held consultations with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, Iraqi President Barham Salih and Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Al Hakim.

"Leaders of Lebanon and Iraq stated that they would send representative delegations to Kazakhstan’s capital, where an international meeting on Syria will be held in late July," Lavrentyev informed.