Nearly two hundred thousand foreign tourists visit Russia in 2022 — Association

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. About 180,000 - 190,000 foreign tourists from non-CIS countries visited Russia in 2022, Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze said on Monday at a meeting between Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov and tourist industry representatives.

"According to our estimates, 180,000 - 190,000 ‘classic’ foreign tourists - we do not take CIS states into account - visited Russia in 2022," Lomidze said.

The introduction of an electronic visa will help stimulate inbound tourist traffic, she noted.

As regards domestic tourism, Black Sea coast remains the most popular destination in Russia (more than 35% in the total share of sales across all tour operators). Short-term traveling not far from home has become a new trend. The development of national tourist routes will support inbound and domestic tourism, Lomidze added.