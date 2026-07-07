IOC to decide later on display of Russian flag, national symbols at Olympics — statement

GENEVA, July 7. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will decide whether Russia can display its flag, colors or any other national symbols at the Olympic Games at a later date, the IOC press office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The IOC will take a decision in relation to the display of the Russian flag, anthem, colors or any identifications for the Olympic Games at the appropriate time," the statement reads.

The statement also pointed out that "IOC will not organize IOC events in Russia or invite Russian government or state officials to its events."

"The decision on whether to host events and sports competitions in Russia, to invite Russian government or state officials to competitions, or to allow the display of the Russian flag, anthem, colors or any other identifications, is at the discretion of each IF [International Federation] and international sports event organizer, and should reflect whether their national federations are in good standing," according to the IOC statement.

"In this respect, the IOC will not organize IOC events in Russia or invite Russian government or state officials to its events. The IOC will take a decision in relation to the display of the Russian flag, anthem, colors or any identifications for the Olympic Games at the appropriate time," according to the IOC.

IOC previously-imposed sanctions against Russia, Belarus

On February 28, 2022, the IOC issued recommendations to international sports federations to prohibit athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

In late March, 2023, the IOC recommended allowing individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international sports tournaments, but only under specific conditions. Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.

On October 12, 2023, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) until further notice after the Russian organization included the Olympic councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions as its members.