NEW YORK, June 17. /TASS/. French national team and Spanish Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is now tied for third place among players with the most goals scored at FIFA World Cups.

The Frenchman scored two goals against Senegal (3:1) in the first round group stage match of the World Cup. Mbappe now has 14 goals in the tournament, tying him with German Gerd Muller, and surpassing Argentine Lionel Messi and his compatriot Just Fontaine. Only Brazilian Ronaldo (15) and German Miroslav Klose (16) are ahead of him.

Mbappe is 27 years old and has been playing for Spanish Real Madrid since 2024. In the past season, the forward scored 42 goals and provided 7 assists in 44 games. With Real Madrid, Mbappe won the Spanish Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. As a member of the French national team, he became the 2018 World Champion in Russia and won a silver medal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.