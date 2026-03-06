Russian para athletes to participate in Paralympic Games in Italy

MILAN, March 6. /TASS/. The opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games will be held in Verona on Friday, marking the official start of competitions in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

For the first time in 12 years, the Russian team will participate in Paralympic Games with the national anthem and flag.

Russian athletes will compete in three disciplines: para snowboard, para alpine skiing and para cross-country skiing.

The Russian team lists para snowboarders Dmitry Fadeyev and Filipp Shebbo, para alpine skiers Aleksei Bugaev and Varvara Voronchikhina, and cross-country skiers Ivan Golubkov and Anastasiia Baggiian.

President of the Russian Paralympic Committee Pavel Rozhkov said on Thursday all delegation members had been accredited and accommodated.

In all, 665 athletes will compete for 79 sets of medals in six disciplines: para alpine skiing, para biathlon, para cross-country skiing, para ice hockey, para snowboard and wheelchair curling.

The closing ceremony will be held in Cortina d'Ampezzo on March 15.