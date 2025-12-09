Infamous Ukrainian database Mirotvorets doxes RUSADA head

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Veronika Loginova, Director General of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), has been included in the database of the Ukrainian website Mirotvorets (Peacemaker), according to the updated database.

She is accused of "attempting to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine" and "supporting the special military operation."

Loginova, 41, has been the director general of RUSADA since December 2021.

The Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) website, launched in 2014, illegally collects and publishes personal data of journalists, artists, politicians, and others who have visited Crimea or Donbass, or who have drawn criticism from the site’s administrators. Access to the site is blocked in Russia by court order.